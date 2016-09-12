Ani-Gamers Podcast #065b – Ink and Jared Hijack the Show, Part 2

A shot of a badly injured Subaru, the protagonist of Re:Zero.
Jared is watching Re:Zero, and it's pretty brutal.

In the second half of episode 65, Ani-Gamers contributing editor Ink and guest contributor Jared Nelson take over the show to discuss the anime they've been watching during the Summer 2016 season. As mentioned last time, David and Evan will be back in about a week with another regular Ani-Gamers Podcast episode. Topics include: confusingly similar anime titles, light novel adaptations of Scream, and rampant cultural illiteracy.

Runtime: 32 minutes

Show Notes

