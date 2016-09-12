Ani-Gamers Podcast #065b – Ink and Jared Hijack the Show, Part 2

In the second half of episode 65, Ani-Gamers contributing editor Ink and guest contributor Jared Nelson take over the show to discuss the anime they've been watching during the Summer 2016 season. As mentioned last time, David and Evan will be back in about a week with another regular Ani-Gamers Podcast episode. Topics include: confusingly similar anime titles, light novel adaptations of Scream, and rampant cultural illiteracy.
Runtime: 32 minutes
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Food Wars is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Orange is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Sweetness & Lightning is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- The Heroic Legend of Arslan is streaming on FUNimation.
- DAYS is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Twin Star Exorcists is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Kuromukuro is streaming on Netflix.
- Re:Zero is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- 91 Days is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Bananya is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Milpom is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Mob Psycho 100 is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- New Game is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Macross Delta is streaming NOWHERE ☹️
- Ink and Jared contribute — alongside other Ani-Gamers writers — to a column called the Three-Episode Test, in which we discuss our impressions of simulcast anime after the first three episodes.
