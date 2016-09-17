Evan's been playing way too much of the highly anticipated, supremely disappointing space game No Man's Sky, so we brought Anime News Network veteran Bamboo Dong on the show to talk about the game, as well as the recent week of big anime news, including Sentai Filmworks' license of Chihayafuru and The Mary Sue's controversial article about moé. Topics include: the choice between the charger and the headphones, the The People v. O. J. Simpson of anime, and weeaboo eye exams.
Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Sentai Filmworks licensed Chihayafuru for home video!
- Chihayafuru is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Here's the 2016 Queen Match, the highest level of competitive karuta for women. Check out those slo-mo instant recaps! Of a card game!
- Moé, Misogyny and Masculinity: Anime’s Cuteness Problem–and How to Fix It, Amelia Cook's article on The Mary Sue.
- The Twitter thread in response to Amelia's article.
- Here's one of the many wonderful response articles, from a "dabbling realist, skeptical."
- Naturally, the GamerGate subreddit KotakuInAction got in on the, uh, action.
- No Man's Sky's official site
- Here's the E3 2014 gameplay trailer for No Man's Sky.
- Sean Murray is a cute moé boy and we want to protect him from the haters (Bamboo later confirmed that he is indeed a precious little moé boy).
- Jurassic Park No Man's Sky video
- Here's one of many examples of Sean Murray implying that players could meet up in No Man's Sky.
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and hosts the Crunchycast.
- Bamboo writes for Anime News Network. Check out her Love Live Sunshine episode reviews!