Ani-Gamers Podcast #067 – The Teekyu Soul Inside Berserk

In this episode, Danika Harrod from Vice (formerly a brand manager at Crunchyroll) joins Evan and David to talk about Inio Asano's manga A Girl on the Shore , aka "by far Asano's horniest work." Before that, though, the hosts talk about Mob Psycho 100 , Berserk , and The Osamu Tezuka Story . Topics include: A Boy at the Club, Game of Thrones with Senpai, and eating the poop.