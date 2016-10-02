Ani-Gamers Podcast #067 – The Teekyu Soul Inside Berserk

In this episode, Danika Harrod from Vice (formerly a brand manager at Crunchyroll) joins Evan and David to talk about Inio Asano's manga A Girl on the Shore, aka "by far Asano's horniest work." Before that, though, the hosts talk about Mob Psycho 100, Berserk, and The Osamu Tezuka Story. Topics include: A Boy at the Club, Game of Thrones with Senpai, and eating the poop.
Runtime: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Evan went to the club.
- All three hosts are watching Mob Psycho 100.
- Danika is watching Berserk.
- Teekyu is definitely the same thing as Berserk.
- Evan is reading The Osamu Tezuka Story (look for his review on Ani-Gamers).
- A Girl on the Shore is by Inio Asano
- Other Asano manga: Solanin, Goodnight Punpun, Nijigahara Holograph, What a Wonderful World
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and just hosted his final episode of the Crunchycast.
- Danika is working for Vice and makes awesome music!