Ani-Gamers Podcast #067 – The Teekyu Soul Inside Berserk

By

In this episode, Danika Harrod from Vice (formerly a brand manager at Crunchyroll) joins Evan and David to talk about Inio Asano's manga A Girl on the Shore, aka "by far Asano's horniest work." Before that, though, the hosts talk about Mob Psycho 100, Berserk, and The Osamu Tezuka Story. Topics include: A Boy at the Club, Game of Thrones with Senpai, and eating the poop.

Runtime: 1 hour, 10 minutes

