Ani-Gamers Podcast #068 – The M Stands for “Mob”

Evan and David are back to chat about the new anime in the Fall 2016 season, Godzilla, and Spice & Wolf. Plus, the politics of Pokémon, a rant about Evan's anime reviewing pet peeves, and a look at the impact of greater industry awareness among anime fans. Topics include: The Top 69 Under 69, Pokémon slavery, and definition in the ass area. Tune in next time for Evan and David's Sexy Episode 069 adventure!
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- David is reading his giant, beautiful Spice & Wolf novel set.
- Evan watched Hideaki Anno's Shin Godzilla, aka Neon Genesis Godzilla.
- David is playing Pokémon White in preparation for Sun & Moon.
- Both of these idiots actually spent 24 minutes watching Magical Girl Raising Project.
- Evan is watching Yuri!!! on Ice.
- David is watching Scorching Ping Pong Girls.
- Both hosts are watching Teekyu, but of course they are.
- David is watching Miss Bernard said.
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and was just a guest on the Crunchycast (his old podcast).
- David reviewed VA-11 Hall-A on Ani-Gamers.