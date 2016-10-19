Ani-Gamers Podcast #068 – The M Stands for “Mob”

Evan and David are back to chat about the new anime in the Fall 2016 season, Godzilla, and Spice & Wolf. Plus, the politics of Pokémon, a rant about Evan's anime reviewing pet peeves, and a look at the impact of greater industry awareness among anime fans. Topics include: The Top 69 Under 69, Pokémon slavery, and definition in the ass area. Tune in next time for Evan and David's Sexy Episode 069 adventure!

