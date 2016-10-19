Ani-Gamers Podcast #068 – The M Stands for “Mob”

Evan and David are back to chat about the new anime in the Fall 2016 season, Godzilla, and Spice & Wolf. Plus, the politics of Pokémon, a rant about Evan's anime reviewing pet peeves, and a look at the impact of greater industry awareness among anime fans. Topics include: The Top 69 Under 69, Pokémon slavery, and definition in the ass area. Tune in next time for Evan and David's Sexy Episode 069 adventure!

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
  • David is reading his giant, beautiful Spice & Wolf novel set.
  • Evan watched Hideaki Anno's Shin Godzilla, aka Neon Genesis Godzilla.
  • David is playing Pokémon White in preparation for Sun & Moon.
  • Both of these idiots actually spent 24 minutes watching Magical Girl Raising Project.
  • Evan is watching Yuri!!! on Ice.
  • David is watching Scorching Ping Pong Girls.
  • Both hosts are watching Teekyu, but of course they are.
  • David is watching Miss Bernard said.
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Evan, David
  • Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and was just a guest on the Crunchycast (his old podcast).
  • David reviewed VA-11 Hall-A on Ani-Gamers.
