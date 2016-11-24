Ani-Gamers Podcast #069 – Can You Bang the Honda Accord?

After a month of holding back, Evan and David are happy to finally release Episode 69, the NICEst episode of the Ani-Gamers Podcast yet. The hosts go over the usual anime/manga/game stuff, including Pokémon and Yuri!!! on Ice, before getting into the meat (heh) of the show: Nitroplus and Gen Urobuchi's 2003 erotic visual novel, Saya no Uta (Song of Saya). It's a pretty disturbing piece of Lovecraftian horror, so naturally it was Evan's first eroge ("erotic game," for those not familiar with the anime lingo). Topics include: Honda Accord Simulator, soft podcast boys, and the crushing despair that is American politics.

