Ani-Gamers Podcast #069 – Can You Bang the Honda Accord?

After a month of holding back, Evan and David are happy to finally release Episode 69, the NICEst episode of the Ani-Gamers Podcast yet. The hosts go over the usual anime/manga/game stuff, including Pokémon and Yuri!!! on Ice, before getting into the meat (heh) of the show: Nitroplus and Gen Urobuchi's 2003 erotic visual novel, Saya no Uta (Song of Saya). It's a pretty disturbing piece of Lovecraftian horror, so naturally it was Evan's first eroge ("erotic game," for those not familiar with the anime lingo). Topics include: Honda Accord Simulator, soft podcast boys, and the crushing despair that is American politics.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- There's some politics talk at the beginning of the show, as you might expect considering recent events.
- David is attempting to forget the misery of the real world by playing a bunch of Pokémon Sun & Moon.
- Evan is watching Yuri!!! on Ice and hoping it's actually gay.
- Evan is reading the One-Punch Man manga.
- Then it's time for our Saya no Uta (The Song of Saya) discussion. The game is created by Nitroplus and written by Gen Urobuchi. You can get it from Fakku.
