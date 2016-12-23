Upon request from the Anime World Order Podcast, Evan and David decided to watch the 1986 anime film Ai City, which is a tremendous mess of 1980s anime tropes and unintelligible storytelling. And to help with the brain-melting task of interpreting Ai City, they brought along their college buddy Stephen. For better or for worse, this podcast accurately reflects the experience of sitting in a dorm room with the three of us talking about an awful '80s anime. Before we get into Ai City, though, we discuss Fate: Grand Order, Dishonored, and Drifters. And in the questions segment, Evan gives tips on how to learn more about animation technique in anime. Topics include: being eaten alive by rats in your own bathroom, psychic power plays, and giant floating heads.

