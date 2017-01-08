Ani-Gamers Podcast #071 – The Soft Podcast Boys

It's a whole new year, and your favorite soft (or are they spicy?) podcast boys Evan and David are back in front of the microphones to talk about the nascent Winter 2017 anime season and a bunch of old stuff they're catching up on. First up is the new Fate/Grand Order anime, followed by Mirror's Edge Catalyst, the Bakemonogatari light novels, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Final Fantasy IX. And in the questions segment, Evan reveals how he and David first met! Topics include: Rider-class Servant Fred Flintstone, media masochism, and the soft-spicy scale.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- David watched the Fate/Grand Order: First Order pilot special episode, but Evan was lazy and only watched the first half.
- Evan is playing Mirror's Edge Catalyst, which somehow flew under a lot of people's radar.
- David read the first Bakemonogatari light novel.
- Evan read the first couple volumes of Cardcaptor Sakura.
- During the Sakura discussion, Evan references And Yet the Town Moves. You can read the manga on Crunchyroll and buy the DVD/Blu-rays on Amazon.
- David is playing Final Fantasy IX, NOT XV
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine, and contributed a feature about sakuga (animation) fandom to the new Anime USA special issue.