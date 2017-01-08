Ani-Gamers Podcast #071 – The Soft Podcast Boys

It's a whole new year, and your favorite soft (or are they spicy?) podcast boys Evan and David are back in front of the microphones to talk about the nascent Winter 2017 anime season and a bunch of old stuff they're catching up on. First up is the new Fate/Grand Order anime, followed by Mirror's Edge Catalyst, the Bakemonogatari light novels, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Final Fantasy IX. And in the questions segment, Evan reveals how he and David first met! Topics include: Rider-class Servant Fred Flintstone, media masochism, and the soft-spicy scale.

