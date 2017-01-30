Ani-Gamers Podcast #072 – Best of 2016 with Fast Karate

Evan and David sit down to rattle off their favorite anime, manga, and games of 2016, but this time they've got some help from two fellow podcasters: Dave Riley and Joel White from Dave & Joel's Fast Karate for the Gentleman! Tackling anime first, then manga, then games, the four hosts cover everything from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to Overwatch as they celebrate a year of some pretty good nerd stuff. Topics include: log leg envy, weighted bra straps, and midnight kara-age. Slight spoiler warnings for Erased, JoJo's, and And Yet the Town Moves.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Anime, roughly in order:
- Erased
- Mob Psycho 100
- Space Patrol Luluco
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
- Yuri on Ice
- Kabaneri in the Iron Fortress
- Kizumonogatari Parts 1 and 2
- Manga:
- Video games:
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday
- Momodora
- Mamotte Knight 2
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Pokémon Sun & Moon
- Va-11 Hall-A
- Overwatch
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Evan, David (Estrella), Dave (Riley), Joel
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine, and contributed a feature about sakuga (animation) fandom to the new Anime USA special issue.
- Dave and Joel host Dave & Joel's Fast Karate for the Gentleman, which is now sporadically posted but still very funny.
- Dave and his wife Graziella host a series of podcasts, including an advice show and a Revenge watchalong, at Your Friends from the Internet, as well as video game livestreams at bossdoors.tv.
- Dave wrote a book! It's good! It's called The Dead-Side Girl! It's about sad werewolf teens!