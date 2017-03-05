Ani-Gamers Podcast #073 – Kemono Friends Is a Big Mess

Because we're always very good at staying topical, we recorded an episode a week before Genericon but waited until the Genericon was mostly over to release it. Whoops! Anyway, Evan and David talk a bunch about Evan's trip to Japan, David's love of Kemono Friends, and the cool stuff going down at Genericon 2017 (did you know there are Studio Trigger staffers attending as guests?!). Topics include: the Soft Rock Café, the 420 of hamburgers, and Kemono Friends Ani-Gamers fanart.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Hayao Miyazaki is un-retired
- Kemono Friends is apparently good?
- Evan went to these places in Japan:
- Akihabara (Animate, Tora no Ana, Mandarake)
- Nakano Broadway (Mandarake, Taco Che)
- Otome Road (Animate, K-Books)
- Suginami Animation Museum
- Hiroshima Manga Library
- Tokyo National Museum
- Village Vanguard
- Studio Trigger
- Photos of Evan's haul from Japan
- Katsuo Kawai is the indie manga artist Evan met at Taco Che.
- "Yobidousa" is the Japanese word for "anticipation/follow-through" in animation
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine, and contributed a feature about sakuga (animation) fandom to the new Anime USA special issue.
- David started a new blog and wrote about Kemono Friends.