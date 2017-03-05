Ani-Gamers Podcast #073 – Kemono Friends Is a Big Mess

Because we're always very good at staying topical, we recorded an episode a week before Genericon but waited until the Genericon was mostly over to release it. Whoops! Anyway, Evan and David talk a bunch about Evan's trip to Japan, David's love of Kemono Friends, and the cool stuff going down at Genericon 2017 (did you know there are Studio Trigger staffers attending as guests?!). Topics include: the Soft Rock Café, the 420 of hamburgers, and Kemono Friends Ani-Gamers fanart.

Show Notes