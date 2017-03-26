Ani-Gamers Podcast #074 – Who Framed Mario Mario?

Guest Tom Aznable (@TomAznable) joins Evan and David to talk about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the trailer for Netflix's live-action Death Note movie, their bizarre Genericon adventure (featuring Studio Trigger, MD Geist, and a very large, very cold house), and the 1984 mecha anime Panzer World Galient. Plus, existential questions about Mario, an intervention for Evan's lack of 2-D attraction, and tips on getting into Gundam. Topics include: boning the shark, the Dadaist art form of Gachimuchi, and MD Geist 3 Kickstarters.

Show Notes