Ani-Gamers Podcast #074 – Who Framed Mario Mario?

Guest Tom Aznable (@TomAznable) joins Evan and David to talk about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the trailer for Netflix's live-action Death Note movie, their bizarre Genericon adventure (featuring Studio Trigger, MD Geist, and a very large, very cold house), and the 1984 mecha anime Panzer World Galient. Plus, existential questions about Mario, an intervention for Evan's lack of 2-D attraction, and tips on getting into Gundam. Topics include: boning the shark, the Dadaist art form of Gachimuchi, and MD Geist 3 Kickstarters.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Tom is rewatching Panzer World Galient for a panel.
- Netflix released the first trailer for the live-action Death Note movie.
- Iron Fist is bad.
- All three hosts went to Genericon 2017.
- Evan saw Logan at Genericon and it has a lot of stabbing.
- There's an annual Gachimuchi panel at Genericon.
- Tom watched MD Geist for the first time at Genericon.
- Evan and David are playing a ton of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Evan, David, Tom
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- David started a new blog and wrote about Kemono Friends.
- Tom is working on some articles for Zimmerit.moe. His most recent article is about a cancelled live-action Hollywood Gundam movie.