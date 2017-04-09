Ani-Gamers Podcast #075 – Pop Team Epic Goes Kamikaze

Evan and David are back to discuss Nier (the first one), Kemono Friends, a little more The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Kamikaze Douga's upcoming adaptation of Pop Team Epic. In the questions segment, the hosts answer listener questions about user ratings on MyAnimeList, climate change sci-fi, and their inevitable fight to the death. Topics include: The Kids' Purge, pineapple on pizza, and bad anime made in 500 days.
- Evan's NY pizza shirt is created by his cousin Dave Derwin, aka No Apparent Function. He's got some merch available from Richmond Hood, including Evan's personal favorite, the 8-bit Staten Island shirt.
- Evan is still playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
- David is playing the first Nier game.
- The hosts are really excited about Kamikaze Douga's upcoming anime version of Pop Team Epic.
- SACLA promo video, created by Kamikaze Douga
- Evan is struggling to watch enough Kemono Friends to understand why anybody likes it.
- Bit the Cupid OP
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine. He wrote about the Ghost in the Shell franchise.
- Read David's blog post about Kemono Friends.
- Evan will be running panels at FanimeCon 2017.