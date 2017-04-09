Ani-Gamers Podcast #075 – Pop Team Epic Goes Kamikaze

By

Evan and David are back to discuss Nier (the first one), Kemono Friends, a little more The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Kamikaze Douga's upcoming adaptation of Pop Team Epic. In the questions segment, the hosts answer listener questions about user ratings on MyAnimeList, climate change sci-fi, and their inevitable fight to the death. Topics include: The Kids' Purge, pineapple on pizza, and bad anime made in 500 days.

Show Notes

