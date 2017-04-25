Ani-Gamers Podcast #076 – Kiss-Shot and Mo-chan

Josh Dunham of Wave Motion Cannon and Senpai Coast to Coast joins David and Evan to finally talk about the Kizumonogatari films and the Monogatari franchise as a whole. But before that, the gang discuss Spring 2017 anime, Persona 5, and Fate: Grand Order. Topics include: the Eva flip-off guy, the Salt and Shade Podcast, and Mormon "Mo-chan" Jesus.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Josh is watching Attack on Titan and Boruto.
- Josh is playing Persona 5.
- Evan finished watching Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.
- Evan is still playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
- David bought a bunch of books on Bookwalker.
- Aniplex announced they're releasing Fate: Grand Order in North America.
- Here's the guy flipping us off from End of Evangelion.
- You can read the Monogatari books in English courtesy of Vertical, Inc.
- Aniplex released the Kizumonogatari animated films in the US.
- Crunchyroll has the TV anime versions: Bakemonogatari, Monogatari Second Season.
