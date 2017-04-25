Ani-Gamers Podcast #076 – Kiss-Shot and Mo-chan

By

Josh Dunham of Wave Motion Cannon and Senpai Coast to Coast joins David and Evan to finally talk about the Kizumonogatari films and the Monogatari franchise as a whole. But before that, the gang discuss Spring 2017 anime, Persona 5, and Fate: Grand Order. Topics include: the Eva flip-off guy, the Salt and Shade Podcast, and Mormon "Mo-chan" Jesus.

