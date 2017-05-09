Ani-Gamers Podcast #077 – It’s Your Name! We’re Swappin’ Bodies!

Yes indeed it's time for Evan and David to talk about Makoto Shinkai's smash hit film Your Name (Kimi no Na wa). Spoiler alert for those of you living under a rock (also spoilers for 5 Centimeters Per Second). Everybody else, expect lots of serious discussion of the themes and execution of the film, as well as whether or not the characters actually bang (we've gotta stay on brand). Topics include: Hayao Miyazaki the cat, "pulling a Shinkai," and Horniness Correspondent Davide Bestrella.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- The main topic is Your Name.
- Official site
- Box office gross
- Director is Makoto Shinkai
- Character designer is Masayoshi Tanaka
- Garden of Words character designer (also an animation director on Your Name) is Kenichi Tsuchiya
- Other movies from Shinkai: Voices of a Distant Star, The Place Promised in Our Early Days, Five Centimeters Per Second, The Garden of Words
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Evan, David
- Mastodon (new decentralized social network — it's pretty cool!): Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine. He wrote about the Ghost in the Shell franchise.
- Evan reviewed Your Name and David reviewed Kizumonogatari Part 3 on Ani-Gamers.
- Read David's blog post about Kemono Friends on his new Tumblr.
- Evan made a game for Ludum Dare! Play it here!
- Evan will be running panels at FanimeCon 2017
- David and Evan are both attending Anime Expo 2017.