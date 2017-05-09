Ani-Gamers Podcast #077 – It’s Your Name! We’re Swappin’ Bodies!

Yes indeed it's time for Evan and David to talk about Makoto Shinkai's smash hit film Your Name (Kimi no Na wa). Spoiler alert for those of you living under a rock (also spoilers for 5 Centimeters Per Second). Everybody else, expect lots of serious discussion of the themes and execution of the film, as well as whether or not the characters actually bang (we've gotta stay on brand). Topics include: Hayao Miyazaki the cat, "pulling a Shinkai," and Horniness Correspondent Davide Bestrella.

Show Notes