Oldtaku no Radio #001 – Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju

Hello! Welcome to a brand new monthly podcast, Oldtaku no Radio, hosted by Ink and Jared here at Ani-Gamers. This new cast spun off an impomptu recording by the aforementioned hosts after they hijacked the Ani-Gamers Podcast proper to review ReLife, but now it's its own monster.

For their first official episode, Ink and Jared talk at length about the Winter 2016 anime Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju . Adapted from Haruko Kumota's josei manga, this show largely follows the turbulent friendship of two sibling-like orators as they train through times of hardship, prosperity, war, and love. The anime is discussed in great detail, so there are plot spoilers. Rest assured, however, that there is no spoiling this anime; it's even better the second time around! If you have anything to add to the discussion, we welcome your comments below.

Attention, iTunes users: The podcast isn't on the iTunes Store just yet, so for now you'll have to manually subscribe to the RSS feed.