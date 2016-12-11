Oldtaku no Radio #003 – Voltron: Legendary Defender vs. Beast King Golion

Third time's the charm(er)! Episode No. 003: Ink and Jared assemble to form … their opinions on 2016's Voltron: Legendary Defender. Both hosts watched Voltron: Defender of the Universe on TV while growing up, so this episode looks at the property's most recent reboot through the rose-colored glasses of nostalgia as tempered by a recent twelve-episode rewatch of the original Beast King Golion. For analytical kicks and giggles, Jared watched BKG and VLD episode per episode, while Ink marathoned BKG then VLD. If you have anything to add to the discussion, we look forward to your comments below!
Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes
Runtime: 1 hr, 39 min
Show Notes
- Opening Song: "Through the Glass" by Kaz Mirblouk
- 0:00:55 – Continuously updated spreadsheet with the RightStuf you need from their annual holiday sale.
- 0:01:55 – Nostalgia trips
- 0:06:15 – The battle of the big damn robots (which are essentially the same robot) begins!
- Thanks and RIP, Peter Keefe. (NYT obituary)
- 1:06:00 – Here there be spoilers…
- 1:19:30 – Time for questions!
- Interview with VLD show runners.
- Voltron: Legendary Defender is streaming on Netflix.
- Beast King Golion is streaming on Crunchyroll.
- Countdown to VLD Season 2.
- Ending Song: "Money 1973" by NO FUTURE
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no Radio, Ink, Jared
- Ink also writes for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post.
- Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and Wave Motion Cannon.