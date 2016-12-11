Oldtaku no Radio #003 – Voltron: Legendary Defender vs. Beast King Golion

Third time's the charm(er)! Episode No. 003: Ink and Jared assemble to form … their opinions on 2016's Voltron: Legendary Defender . Both hosts watched Voltron: Defender of the Universe on TV while growing up, so this episode looks at the property's most recent reboot through the rose-colored glasses of nostalgia as tempered by a recent twelve-episode rewatch of the original Beast King Golion . For analytical kicks and giggles, Jared watched BKG and VLD episode per episode, while Ink marathoned BKG then VLD. If you have anything to add to the discussion, we look forward to your comments below!

Runtime: 1 hr, 39 min