Oldtaku no Radio #003.5 – Au Revoir Autumn 2016, Bonjour Winter 2017

We were planning on lightly touching on the saving graces and disappointments of the Fall 2016 anime season before talking about Moribito for our official fourth episode, but with so many titles to comment on, we ran a little long. After noticing the clock, we decided tack on our thoughts on which Winter 2017 anime we are looking forward to and recorded the whole thing as a separate podcast. Much silliness, including some dramatic readings of plot synopses, ensued, and much fun was had. We hope you enjoy this Oldtaku no Radio b-side, and make sure to come back for our regularly scheduled episode on the 11th!
Runtime: 49 min
Show Notes
- Opening Song: "Through the Glass" by Kaz Mirblouk
- 01:26 – Fall 2016 anime triumphs and tragedies.
- Keijo!!!!!!!!
- To Be Hero
- Izetta: The Last Witch
- Flip Flappers
- Scorching Ping Pong Girls
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable
- March Comes in Like a Lion
- Yuri!!! on Ice
- A fistful of shorts
- Check out Ink's interview with Nobunaga no Shinobi director Akitaro Daichi & VA Naoko Matsui
- Read Ink's RTSS review of The Tatami Galaxi
- 32:30 – Anticipations and anxieties regarding Winter 2017 anime
- Showa Genroku Rakugo Sihinju 2
- Yamishibai 4
- Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga
- Read Jared's RTSS review of Blue Exorcist
- Little Witch Academia
- Hand Shakers (featuring a dramatic reading by Jared Nelson)
- Demi-chan wa Kataritai (featuring a dramatic reading by Jared Nelson)
- Fuuka
- Scum's Wish
- Onihei
- Chiruran: Nibun no Ichi
- Youjo Senki (featuring a dramatic reading by Ink)
- Ending Song: "Money 1973" by NO FUTURE
