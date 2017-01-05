Oldtaku no Radio #003.5 – Au Revoir Autumn 2016, Bonjour Winter 2017

We were planning on lightly touching on the saving graces and disappointments of the Fall 2016 anime season before talking about Moribito for our official fourth episode, but with so many titles to comment on, we ran a little long. After noticing the clock, we decided tack on our thoughts on which Winter 2017 anime we are looking forward to and recorded the whole thing as a separate podcast. Much silliness, including some dramatic readings of plot synopses, ensued, and much fun was had. We hope you enjoy this Oldtaku no Radio b-side, and make sure to come back for our regularly scheduled episode on the 11th!

