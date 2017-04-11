Oldtaku no Radio #007 – Golgo 13

For episode double-o-seven, Jared and Ink train their sights on the 2008 anime adaptation of a seinen classic: Golgo 13. This super-expressionless super assassin has become legend, but why? What is the secret behind Duke Togo's staying power? Is it the length of his barrel, the cock of his rifle, his prowess in hitting the G-spot, or the uber-ridiculousness of the whole gun fantasy/power trip? Listen and find out!
Runtime: 1 hr, 06 min