Oldtaku no Radio #004 – Moribito Guardian of the Spirit

We've passed the three-episode mark! (Has Oldtaku no Radio passed your test?) In Episode #004, we talk about the 2007 anime series Moribito Guardian of the Spirit ( Seirei no Moribito ), which is based on a young adult novel by Nahoko Uehashi and combines animation production via Production I.G. with the directorial hand of Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell SAC & 2nd Gig, Eden of the East ). This is a re-watch for both hosts, and the p(l)ayback shows in both our enthusiasm for all the things we talk about as well as everything we forget to expound upon. While this may not qualify as a classic at 10 years of age, Moribito is definitely an epic (in all meanings of the word) – one you should watch if you find any of our excited babble the least bit intriguing.

Runtime: 1 hr, 24 min