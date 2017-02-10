Oldtaku no Radio #005 – The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

By

Not only is OnR Episode #005 the first time we focus on a movie, namely Mamoru Hosoda's The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, but this is also the first episode in which we host a most honoured guest: (exiled) Ani-Gamer turned UK Anime Network podcasting star, Elliot Page! Hosoda's directing was the lure for Jared, who'd previously not seen this particular title, while Ink and Elliot reveled in an emotional re-watch. And, of course, reflective analysis on the philosphical and artistic elements abounds from all. Give us your ear for a little over an hour, and we'll give you much to chew on.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 1 hr, 36 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Through the Glass" by Kaz Mirblouk
  • Ending Song: "Money 1973" by NO FUTURE
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared
  • Elliot is a writer and podcast host for UK Anime Network and creator of hidamari.moe.
  • Ink also writes for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and Wave Motion Cannon.

    • Filed Under

    blog comments powered by Disqus