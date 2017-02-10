Oldtaku no Radio #005 – The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Not only is OnR Episode #005 the first time we focus on a movie, namely Mamoru Hosoda's The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , but this is also the first episode in which we host a most honoured guest: (exiled) Ani-Gamer turned UK Anime Network podcasting star, Elliot Page! Hosoda's directing was the lure for Jared, who'd previously not seen this particular title, while Ink and Elliot reveled in an emotional re-watch. And, of course, reflective analysis on the philosphical and artistic elements abounds from all. Give us your ear for a little over an hour, and we'll give you much to chew on.

Runtime: 1 hr, 36 min