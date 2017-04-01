Oldtaku no Radio #006.75 – 2017 Anime Winter Wrap-up and 2017 Spring Fling

Welcome to Oldtaku no Radio’s first official B-side. In the anime season lulls that happen between regular OnR episodes, we lightly blather about what shows we stuck with – what worked and what didn’t and why – from the past season and try to make predictions as to what might hold our interest or earn our ire in the upcoming season. We have a decisive (if only a smidge divisive) winner for our Winter 2017 affections, but there are other mentionables as well as detestables. Looking forward, we have a bit of fun with the Spring 2017 ani-chart in a segment we’re calling “No Theater.”
If you don't care for seasonal reflections, we hope you'll tune in for the next OnR episode proper on its regularly scheduled date (the eleventh of every month).
Enjoy!
Runtime: 1 hr, 4 min
Show Notes
Winter 2017 impressions:
- Anime Feminist opinions referenced by Ink can be found here starting at 45:59.
- The ANN feature referenced by Jared can be found here.
Spring 2017 is upon us!
(Warning: Jared is tired, and Ink is tipsy, so we get a bit giggly and sweary.)
- Descriptions come from ANN and elsewhere via anime-planet's Spring 2017 Anime chart.