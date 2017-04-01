Oldtaku no Radio #006.75 – 2017 Anime Winter Wrap-up and 2017 Spring Fling

Welcome to Oldtaku no Radio’s first official B-side. In the anime season lulls that happen between regular OnR episodes, we lightly blather about what shows we stuck with – what worked and what didn’t and why – from the past season and try to make predictions as to what might hold our interest or earn our ire in the upcoming season. We have a decisive (if only a smidge divisive) winner for our Winter 2017 affections, but there are other mentionables as well as detestables. Looking forward, we have a bit of fun with the Spring 2017 ani-chart in a segment we’re calling “No Theater.”

If you don't care for seasonal reflections, we hope you'll tune in for the next OnR episode proper on its regularly scheduled date (the eleventh of every month).

Enjoy!

Runtime: 1 hr, 4 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Through the Glass" by Kaz Mirblouk
  • Ink mistakenly refers to this past winter anime season as 2016.

    • Winter 2017 impressions:
  • 01:30 – Dragon Maid and Scum's Wish, sure, but Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju: Descending Stories!
  • 08:20 – Hold on, what was that about Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid?
  • 14:50 – Interviews with Machi, Best Girl (a.k.a. Flying Dullahan)
      • Anime Feminist opinions referenced by Ink can be found here starting at 45:59.
  • 17:40 – Saga of Tanya the Evil
  • 19:30 – Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga
  • 21:00 – Scum's Wish
      • The ANN feature referenced by Jared can be found here.
  • 22:50 – Masamune-Kun's Revenge
  • 24:15 – Samurai Girl and Samurai Master, Sengokuchojyugiga
  • 25:25 – Jared proffers an indefensible opinion, and Ink does the same.
  • 25:40 – Yamishibai S4
  • 27:00 – One Room
  • 28:34 – Ai-Mai-Mi Surgical Friends

    • Spring 2017 is upon us!
    (Warning: Jared is tired, and Ink is tipsy, so we get a bit giggly and sweary.)
  • 30:00 – The debut of No Theater.
  • 53:04 – Hot takes on expectations for the new season as a whole.
  • 56:00 – What could've been shorter, and what needed to be longer (from Winter 2017)?
  • 62:55 – Ink forgets to mention his your name. review on The Fandom Post.

  • Ending Song: "Money 1973" by NO FUTURE

