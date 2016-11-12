Oldtaku no Radio #002 – Yamishibai

For their second official "Oldtaku no Radio" podcast, Ink and Jared focus on the influences, execution, and effects of the short form horror anime Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories. It was Jared's first time watching and Ink's second visitation. After discussing Yamishibai in general, they dissect, with spoilers, their favorite episodes as well as the bombs of each season. If you have anything to add to the discussion, we look forward to your comments below.
Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes
Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes
Show Notes
- Opening Song: "Money 1973" by NO FUTURE
- 0:01:15 – Post-Three Episode Test thoughts on Fall 2016 anime
- 0:18:10 – Yamishibai - General Discussion
- A smattering of history on Kamishibai
- Check out Charles Dunbar's posts here and here for a more detailed history.
- 0:42:55 – Yamishibai - Favorites and failures (Spoilers!)
- Summer's influence on ghost stories in Japan
- Spiritual via Ghostly Aspects.
- Seasonal via Chris's Survival Horror Quest
- 1:27:00 – Apologies and thanks
- Ending Song: "Time To Go" by The Nude Party
- Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories is streaming on Crunchyroll
- The episode of All Geeks Considered that Jared referenced is here.
- Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no Radio, Ink, Jared
- Ink also writes for Otaku USA Magazine
- Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition