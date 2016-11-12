Oldtaku no Radio #002 – Yamishibai

For their second official "Oldtaku no Radio" podcast, Ink and Jared focus on the influences, execution, and effects of the short form horror anime Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories . It was Jared's first time watching and Ink's second visitation. After discussing Yamishibai in general, they dissect, with spoilers, their favorite episodes as well as the bombs of each season. If you have anything to add to the discussion, we look forward to your comments below.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes

Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes