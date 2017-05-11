Oldtaku no Radio #008 – your name.

©2016 TOHO / CoMix Wave Films / KADOKAWA / JR Kikaku / AMUSE / voque ting / Lawson HMV Entertainment
Because we were not invited to the cool podcast (actually, we recorded this before the AGP), the Oldtaku crew and special guest Scott Spaziani recorded our own your name. podcast. Scott and Ink are seasoned Shinkai viewers (both have panels on the director that they present at cons), and this is Jared's first exposure to the cloud/foot/loneliness director extraordinaire. We kept the first half free of spoilers by discussing themes and technique, but the second half contains spoilers galore for the purpose of digging into the meat of the movie. While it's almost impossible to spoil Shinkai's movies, which are more about experiencing the journey than knowing the ticketed endpoint, certain plot points in your name. are better experienced unadulterated the first time around. (So listen to the spoilers section at your own risk!)
Runtime: 1 hr, 49 min
Show Notes
- Structure
- Linearity
- Emotional context/audience manipulation
- The supernatural
- The techn(olog)ical
- Character design/Art
- (Ink references this Reverse Thieves review.)
- Feet
- Clouds
- your name.'s place in Shinkai's repertoire
- Time management
- Sub and dub (use of sound)
- The (third) impact
- Time itself!
- Carrot yanking
- Upending expectations
- Building an emotional rollercoaster
- Resolutions
- 59:20 – Five Centimeters per Second spoiler
- 59:50 – Carry on
- Unexplored backstories and relevance/potential thereof
- Dreams and fading memories
- Interview with Shinkai about your name. (vice.com)
- Negative message about rural Japan?
