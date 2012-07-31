Pirate ANNCast: Otakon 2012

For years we have languished under the oppression of our ANNCast overlords, who refuse to even record a podcast at the East Coast's largest anime convention, Otakon. So, with the help of our fearless captain Ed Sizemore, an intrepid team of Otakon pirate podcasters — including yours truly — have hijacked the Anime News Network's popular podcast to talk about Otakon 2012.

Unfortunately the audio recording is one iteration away from Alvin Lucier's "I am sitting in a room," but I guess it's in keeping with the pirate theme.

Show notes and links after the break.

(Runtime: 43 minutes)