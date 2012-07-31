Pirate ANNCast: Otakon 2012

For years we have languished under the oppression of our ANNCast overlords, who refuse to even record a podcast at the East Coast's largest anime convention, Otakon. So, with the help of our fearless captain Ed Sizemore, an intrepid team of Otakon pirate podcasters — including yours truly — have hijacked the Anime News Network's popular podcast to talk about Otakon 2012.
Unfortunately the audio recording is one iteration away from Alvin Lucier's "I am sitting in a room," but I guess it's in keeping with the pirate theme.
Show notes and links after the break.
[0:00:00] Intro: "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)"
[0:00:16] Everybody introduces themselves. First off is Justin Sevakis (@worldofcrap), our captive ANNCast host and the founder of Anime News Network. Then there's Michael Camacho (@GNitro) and Scott Spaziani (@ScottSpaziani) from Otaku in Review, The Big N (@TheBigN) from Drastic My Anime Blog, Alain Mendez (@hisuiRT) from the Reverse Thieves, Ani-Gamers' own Evan Minto (@VamptVo), and Daniel Briscoe (@DanielBriscoe) from Eastern Image. Ed Sizemore (@edsizemore) from the Manga Out Loud podcast forgot to introduce himself, but he's hosting.
[0:18:12] We discuss the city of Baltimore and the weather (seriously).
[0:21:33] Otakon culture! The infamous Ice Cold Water guy! Memes!
[0:30:32] How safe is Baltimore? It has a reputation as a pretty dangerous city.
[0:34:44] We talk about nearby restaurants, the huge number of attendees at Otakon, and their effect on the Baltimore economy.
[0:41:05] Justin drops some final comments about the con before we close out the show.
[0:43:25] Outro: "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)"