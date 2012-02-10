Evan reviewed Sword for Truth on Anime World Order!

I was recently on an episode of the Anime World Order podcast, chatting with Daryl, Gerald, and Clarissa about the big lawsuit between FUNimation and ADV as well as the fine piece of Japanese animation known as Sword for Truth. It was a really fun show, and I want to thank the hosts for having me on. I've reposted the episode to our podcast feed, and I plan to continue doing this from now on when our bloggers are guest hosts on podcasts. (I've been neglecting to repost guest spots for about two years now...)

Of course, if you're not already listening to the Anime World Order podcast, get on it! They're a veritable treasure trove of information about anime and manga, and they're funny to boot.

(Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes)